Shareholders Say Medrobotics Execs Hid Devastating IP Suits

By Matthew Santoni (March 23, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A group of Pennsylvania physicians who invested in surgical device maker Medrobotics Corp. said its executives concealed and mishandled a pair of patent lawsuits that effectively sank the company, according to a derivative suit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Drs. David DeMarino, David Stapor, Charles Cline and Robert Gregg said they had collectively invested hundreds of thousands into Medrobotics and its snakelike FLEX Robotics System. But they said they were left unaware that rival Endobotics had filed suits in Delaware and Massachusetts claiming FLEX had violated its patents — suits that Medrobotics couldn't afford to keep defending, ending with more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS