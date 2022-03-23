Swedish Developer's IPO Soars In Otherwise Chilly Market

By Tom Zanki (March 23, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- European real estate firm Swedish Logistic Property AB jumped in debut trading Wednesday after pricing a $79.4 million initial public offering at the top of its range, marking a rare IPO in a global trading environment beset with volatility. The Malmo, Sweden-based company sold 27.8 million shares at SEK27 each, the top of its range of SEK25.5 to SEK27, raising 750 million Swedish krona ($79.4 million). Swedish Logistic shares closed at SEK41 Wednesday on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market, up 52%. The IPO marked the Stockholm exchange's first of 2022. Stockholm law firm Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is representing Swedish Logistic while Wigge...

