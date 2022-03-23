Vietnam Vets Lose 3rd Circ. Fight Over COVID Crowd Rule

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 23, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Vietnam veterans in Philadelphia claiming they were unable to have their annual parade failed to show they'd be irreparably harmed by the city's crowd limit rule during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Third Circuit ruled Wednesday. Third Circuit Judge Joseph Greenaway Jr. wrote in the court's opinion that developments since the filing of the lawsuit in July 2020, such as the moratorium on public gatherings of 50 or more people being rescinded, meant that the veterans were unable to persuade the court that there was a chilling effect on their First Amendment rights. Greenaway said a "November 23, 2020 Executive Order expressly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS