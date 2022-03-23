ERISA Trumps Aetna's Disability Contract Overpayment Claim

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 23, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge ruled that federal laws overruled a contract-based claim for benefits overpayment from Aetna Life Insurance Co., which sought a court order to claw back about $50,000 in excess disability compensation from a woman after she sued the insurer and her employer. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black dismissed the insurer's breach of contract claim Tuesday, ruling it was preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Leslie Dean first sued Aetna and her employer URS Corp. in May, alleging URS improperly denied her disability benefits in violation of ERISA after she fell ill in 2015 and could no longer...

