Trade Court Leaves Duties On Canadian Wind Towers Intact

By Alex Lawson (March 23, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has left a 1.18% countervailing duty on Canadian wind towers in place, turning away a bevy of challenges from Canada to reduce or remove the levy and from U.S. producers looking to drive it up. In a decision handed down last week but published Wednesday, CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann ruled that the U.S. Department of Commerce properly examined several Canadian subsidy programs and tax credits in crafting the countervailing duty. The case contained a number of disputes about Commerce's subsidy investigation, including its decision to reject revised sales data submitted by Canadian producer Marmen...

