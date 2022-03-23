Judge Won't Revive Attempt To Force Navient Into Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (March 23, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday upheld a bankruptcy court's dismissal of an attempt by student loan borrowers to force student loan servicer Navient Solutions into Chapter 11, saying they had failed to support their claims that the company is bankrupt. In his opinion, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said the three borrowers had failed to provide the bankruptcy judge with any grounds to find Navient had been failing to pay its debts, but had provided him with sufficient grounds to find their petition was a bad-faith attempt to gain leverage in a separate lawsuit. In a petition filed in early...

