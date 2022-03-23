Rakoff Caution To Jury On Media Sparks Free-Speech Debate

By Pete Brush (March 23, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Lawyers have long observed subtle attempts by Manhattan federal judges to dissuade jurors from speaking out after trial verdicts, but recent cautions, including U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff's warning about "pushy" journalists, have experts asking where the line is. Trial watchers in the Southern District of New York took particular note in February, when Judge Rakoff spoke after a civil jury absolved the New York Times in a libel suit brought by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. The judge told jurors that if a lawyer or "some person of the media who you say to, 'I don't want to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS