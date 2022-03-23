Ill. Pot Licensing Is Biased Against Non-Residents, Suit Says

By Celeste Bott (March 23, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Two men seeking licenses to operate cannabis dispensaries sued Illinois' cannabis regulator in federal court Wednesday, alleging the state discriminates against out-of-state residents in the lotteries held to award the conditional licenses. Juan Finch Jr., who moved to Chicago in December, and Pennsylvania resident and cannabis investor Mark Toigo claim in their complaint against Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Secretary Mario Treto Jr. that the state's licensing process violates the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. So far, the state has allotted 185 conditional licenses in three separate lotteries, but nonresidents were "categorically barred" from participating in two...

