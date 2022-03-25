Holland & Knight Wins Back Litigation Pro From Boutique

By Jasmin Jackson (March 25, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has regained a veteran commercial litigator with nearly 15 years of experience handling complex suits, including defending Insys Therapeutics in opioid kickback litigation, after boutique Richardson Wang LLP poached him from the international firm almost two years ago. Joseph L. Franco has rejoined Holland & Knight's West Coast litigation practice group as a partner in the firm's Portland, Oregon, office and will focus on complex commercial cases that involve fraud, unlawful trade practices and legal malpractice, the firm announced Wednesday. "The opportunity to once again collaborate with my outstanding colleagues at Holland & Knight was simply too...

