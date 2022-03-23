Survivor Details New Protection Policies In Scouts' Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (March 23, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A member of the survivor working group that negotiated with the Boy Scouts of America for new youth protection policies told a Delaware judge that he supports the debtor's Chapter 11 plan with the measures in place, and would allow his grandchildren to participate in scouting despite his own horrific abuse. During the eighth day of the Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 confirmation trial, Christopher D. Meidl described years of sexual abuse at the hands of his childhood Scout master and how his experiences informed his efforts to secure improved protection policies in negotiation with the Boy Scouts as it prepared its...

