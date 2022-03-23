Meta Continues Move Toward Metaverse With New TM Filings

By Tiffany Hu (March 23, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is continuing its exploration of the metaverse with its recent bids to register the company's new logo as trademarks for crypto and virtual products and services. Meta on March 18 filed eight trademark applications for its blue, infinity-style logo that covers crypto tokens, blockchain software, digital currencies and more, Washington, D.C.-based trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis said in a statement Wednesday. Kondoudis does not have a relationship with Meta, but he told Law360 on Wednesday that he believed the new applications by the tech giant are for "far more than just [non-fungible tokens], cryptocurrency and exchanges." "In my opinion,...

