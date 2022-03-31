Ill. COVID Rulings Correctly Adopt Physical Loss Standard

By Melinda Kollross (March 31, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Policyholders have filed thousands of lawsuits nationwide seeking business interruption coverage under first-party property policies for financial losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Property insurance policies typically insure against direct physical loss or damage to covered property, with some slight variations in exact wording used among policies. The term "direct physical loss or damage" — and similar wordings — is not defined in most of these policies. Policyholders have argued that the actual or alleged presence of the COVID-19 virus on premises or government shutdown orders issued to slow the spread of COVID-19 infection satisfies the "direct physical loss or damage"...

