Ohio, Tenn. Challenge To Obama Water Rule Gets Deep-Sixed

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 24, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday put the final nail in the coffin of the state and Tennessee's lawsuit challenging a 2015 Clean Water Act jurisdictional rule, declaring it is moot because the rule isn't likely to be enforced. The Obama-era clean water rule defined waters of the U.S., a key CWA term that agencies, developers and the public rely on to determine if a project is subject to federal permitting requirements. But it was repealed and replaced during the Trump administration, and the Biden administration has proposed rolling back the Trump replacement and going back to pre-2015 standards. With all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS