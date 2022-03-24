OFCCP Proposal May Create Uncertainty In Bias Proceedings

By Guy Brenner (March 24, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- On Dec. 10, 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs published its rule titled Nondiscrimination Obligations of Federal Contractors and Subcontractors: Procedures To Resolve Potential Employment Discrimination.[1] The rule was welcomed by the contractor community, as it established important procedural and substantive requirements before the OFCCP can issue discrimination findings. Among other things, the rule sets forth clear parameters for what the OFCCP has to establish in order to pursue discrimination findings. The rule provides for transparency in the compliance evaluation process to ensure contractors understand the bases for the OFCCP's preliminary findings and to foster dialogue...

