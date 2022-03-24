Walmart Beats Class Cert. In Pediatric Shakes False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (March 24, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- An Alabama magistrate judge has denied class certification in a suit alleging Walmart Inc. falsely labeled its pediatric shakes as having no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners, saying the sole named plaintiff is not an adequate class representative because she failed to give pre-suit notice on her state law claims. In a memorandum opinion filed Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden said that because Kaylan Morris failed to give pre-suit notice as required by the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act, she is subject to unique defenses that would not apply to the rest of the class and therefore can't serve...

