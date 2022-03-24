DC Circ. Judge Questions House's Efforts In Trump Tax Fight

By Theresa Schliep (March 24, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge seemed skeptical Thursday of a House committee's efforts to downplay separation-of-powers concerns implicated by its request for former President Donald Trump's tax returns, saying the court should view the case as an interbranch battle. U.S. Circuit Judge Karen L. Henderson said the appeals court should focus less on the fact that the House Ways and Means Committee's request for Trump's tax returns was issued when he was out of office, and more on the tension raised by the request between the presidency and Congress. Judge Henderson spoke during oral arguments. The committee's counsel, Douglas Letter, argued that...

