Law Firm Overbilling Suit Put On Hold For Del. Decision

By Aebra Coe (March 24, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge hit pause Wednesday on IT consulting company Cognizant Technology Solutions' $20 million lawsuit accusing a small New York law firm of fraudulent billing practices, deferring to a Delaware court that's poised to decide the question of whether the case is barred. Cognizant filed the lawsuit in June, alleging that attorney Jeremy Bohrer and his namesake firm overbilled the company in its representation of former chief legal officer Steven Schwartz in several underlying cases related to a foreign bribery scheme. The case was filed in New York, but there is also pending litigation in Delaware Chancery Court,...

