The Term: Ketanji Brown Jackson Faces The Senate

Law360 (March 24, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Four days. Emotional moments. Fierce partisanship. D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made it through the crucible of the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, withstanding more than 20 hours of questioning from lawmakers. Here, Law360's The Term reflects on what we learned about the potential next U.S. Supreme Court justice. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the hosts interview Law360 congressional reporter James...

