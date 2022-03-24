Pfizer Gets OK To Appeal Damages Scope In Lyrica Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 24, 2022, 1:54 PM GMT) -- A judge gave a Pfizer subsidiary a second chance on Thursday to limit the damages it might have to pay for losses caused by threats it made over an epilepsy drug patent to avoid liability for off-label prescriptions. Judge Antony Zacaroli gave Pfizer subsidiary Warner-Lambert Co. LLC permission to appeal a decision, barring it from amending its High Court defense in a multipronged patent lawsuit over pregabalin. The drug is used to treat epilepsy, anxiety and pain and is marketed under the brand name Lyrica. The judge said that Warner has "realistic prospects of success" in appealing one arm of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS