Financier Tries Again To Block Stories On Vatican Deals

By Joanne Faulkner (March 24, 2022, 5:42 PM GMT) -- An Italian financier urged appellate judges on Thursday to rule that the English courts have jurisdiction to force a publisher to block some readers in Britain from seeing allegedly libelous articles online about his links to a suspect Vatican property deal. Raffaele Mincione urged the Court of Appeal to overturn the decision that refused the injunction, which would prevent readers in England and Wales from getting access to the online stories and videos. He maintains he will be left in an "unjust position" if his libel claim against GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA of Italy is successful, as a High Court order limits the...

