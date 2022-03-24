Russian Bank Can't Get Quick $25M In Conspiracy Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (March 24, 2022, 6:49 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Thursday to award a Gazprombank Group subsidiary $25 million in missed payments from a commodities trading company, deciding a trial is needed to shed light on whether loan agreements were extended. Judge Clare Moulder said the High Court did not have all the evidence to determine whether Bank GPB International SA and Integral Petroleum SA had orally agreed to extend payment terms. The judge said it was clear that in 2019, phone calls and likely in-person meetings had taken place between the two sides. "What is lacking at this stage, and can reasonably be expected to be...

