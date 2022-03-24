Good Law Loses Appeal Over Gov't Face Masks Contract

By Silvia Martelli (March 24, 2022, 5:55 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Good Law Project failed to take all "reasonable steps" to properly serve its lawsuit accusing the government of bias when awarding a £102.6 million ($135.2 million) contract for face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court of Appeal ruled in a split decision that the campaign group should not get an extension for its lawsuit against the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care because its failure to serve the claim in time was due to "carelessness." Service of a claim form requires "the utmost diligence" and Good Law showed "serious carelessness," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS