3 More BigLaw Firms Match Cravath's Associate Pay Raises

By Sarah Martinson (March 24, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Holland & Knight LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP are the latest firms to raise their associate salaries to match a pay scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in February, Law360 Pulse learned Thursday. Cravath's associate starting salaries range from $215,000 for the class of 2021 to $415,000 for the class of 2014, exceeding the pay scales set by Milbank LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP earlier this year. Wilson Sonsini is raising salaries for all U.S. associates and of counsel for the second time this year to match Cravath's associate pay,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS