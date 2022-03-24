DHS Wants More Feedback As It Rolls Out New Asylum Rule

By Mike LaSusa (March 24, 2022, 11:07 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Justice announced Thursday that they will go ahead with implementing in stages a new rule authorizing asylum officers to decide some requests for protection at the U.S.-Mexico border, while continuing to seek more comment from the public. The agencies said they chose to issue an interim final rule rather than a final rule to give the public a chance to suggest improvements based on the interim rule's rollout. "Through this rule, we are building a more functional and sensible asylum system to ensure that individuals who are eligible will receive protection more swiftly, while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS