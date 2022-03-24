Eversheds Recruits Project Finance Co-Lead From Freshfields

By Aebra Coe (March 24, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Longtime Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP partner Alex Carver is set to join Eversheds Sutherland's London office as the law firm's new global co-head of project finance, the firm announced Thursday. Carver, who has been a partner at Freshfields since 2003, will join the firm on May 1. The move emphasizes Eversheds Sutherland's intent to grow in the infrastructure and projects space, the firm said. Carver's arrival follows that of several other hires to the team recently, including banking lawyer Chris Williams, who joined from Linklaters earlier this year; 2021's addition of banking and finance partner Sindhura Swaminathan in France; and the...

