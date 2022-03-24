Biden Hits Russian Legislators, Defense Cos. With Sanctions

By Grace Dixon (March 24, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The White House announced a new slate of sanctions Thursday that will target the Duma, Russian defense companies and additional Russian elites not singled out in earlier rounds of sanctions, exactly one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Caught up in the new raft of penalties are 328 Duma members, the Duma itself, the head of a Russian state-owned financial institution, 17 board members of a state-owned bank and 48 state-owned defense companies. The announcement comes as President Joe Biden met with other NATO leaders Thursday at a summit to address the invasion. "The United States, with our partners and allies,...

