Investors Settled More Cases Last Year, But Deal Values Sank

By Dean Seal (March 24, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The number of investor class action settlements approved in 2021 reflects a 10-year high, but the median size and combined price tag of those deals were among the lowest seen in the past decade, according to a report released Thursday. Cornerstone Research said in its annual look back on securities suit settlements that "there was no slowdown in settlement activity" last year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with 87 deals delivering a combined $1.8 billion in recoveries. "Undeterred by the challenges of the pandemic, securities class action settlements occurred in larger numbers and were resolved more quickly than observed in prior...

