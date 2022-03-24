DC Circ. Backs FERC On Power Project Funding Rule

By Clark Mindock (March 24, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won't review a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order allowing transmission operators to require collateral backing repayment for infrastructure that brings new power generation online, backing FERC's approval of a Midwest grid operator's tariffs. A three-judge panel of the court said in a unanimous unpublished order Wednesday that it would not intervene as the American Clean Power Association trade group had requested, despite its claims that FERC's decision allowing the Midcontinent Independent System Operator to require securities was inappropriate and burdensome. The court rejected the association's argument that requiring generators to maintain security after construction was inconsistent with previous FERC...

