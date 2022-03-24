NJ Senate Confirms 3 New Judges, 7 Renominations

By Nick Muscavage (March 24, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate on Thursday confirmed three new judges and the renominations of seven sitting Superior Court judges. The confirmations come after all the judges were approved by the state's Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. The three new judges are Judges Aravind Aithal and Gregg R. Rubenstein for seats on the Superior Court bench, and Judge Joann L. Downey, a former assemblywoman, for a spot on the state's workers' compensation court. Downey, a Democrat who represented District 11 in the Assembly, lost her reelection bid in November 2021. Judges Aithal and Rubenstein, who were approved to seven-year terms on the...

