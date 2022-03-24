Hemp-Based Cigarette Maker Files For $17M IPO

By Katryna Perera (March 24, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Nicotine-free cigarettes manufacturer Hempacco filed plans Thursday to raise up to $17 million in an initial public offering, with guidance from Brunson Chandler & Jones PLLC and underwriter's counsel Bevilacqua. Hempacco said in a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HPCO. No pricing terms of the IPO were disclosed. Boustead Securities LLC is serving as the underwriter. The company is based in San Diego, California, and was founded in 2019. It produces nicotine-free and tobacco-free smokable hemp products. Its products are sold in over 200 retail locations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS