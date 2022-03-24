Justices Say Inmate Can Have Pastor Pray In Death Chamber

By Marco Poggio (March 24, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a Texas death row inmate had a constitutional right to have his longtime pastor "lay hands" on him and "pray over" him during his execution, reversing a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The high court said in an 8-1 ruling that a decision by Texas officials to deny physical touch between the pastor and John Ramirez, who was sentenced to death for a brutal 2004 murder, "burdened religious exercise" and likely violates federal law. Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented. In a 60-page opinion, penned by Chief Justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS