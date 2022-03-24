Alaska Native, City Settle For $750K Over Ignored Rape Report

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 24, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The city of Nome, Alaska, has agreed to pay Clarice Hardy — an Alaska Native and former Nome Police Department dispatcher — $750,000 and issue an apology for the police department's failure to investigate sexual assault claims she made in 2017. In a settlement agreement, the parties — the city of Nome, John Papasodora and Nicholas Harvey, who were chief of police and a lieutenant, respectively, in the Nome Police Department when Hardy reported her allegations — have agreed to pay Hardy three-quarters of a million dollars and issue a public statement for its conduct. "The city is aware that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS