Mallinckrodt Creditor Payments Won't Be Held For Appeals

By Rick Archer (March 24, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday denied requests to hold distributions from drugmaker Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan while appeals of how the funds are being divided up are pending, saying it is likely the appeals will be heard before the money goes out. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey denied requests to stay distributions from a trust fund established under Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan to pay unsecured creditors, saying the appellants had not made their case for a delay and that the appeals will probably be heard before the end of April, the earliest the drugmaker said its...

