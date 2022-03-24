Ex-Ill. Commissioner Admits Kickback Scheme With Excavator

By Lauraann Wood (March 24, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A former Illinois township commissioner admitted in Illinois federal court Wednesday that he helped orchestrate and carry out a kickback scheme that gave him a cut of payments for work an excavation company largely hadn't performed. Former Bloomingdale Township highway commissioner Robert Czernek, 70, pled guilty to one count of honest services fraud before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, about two months before he was set to go to trial on charges that he and excavating company Bulldog Earth Movers Inc.'s executives carried out an eight-year scheme that caused Bloomingdale Township to issue more than $700,000. Czernek faces maximum sentencing penalties...

