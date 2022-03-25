Fed Rate Hikes Add Twists To Uncertain Debt Markets

By Tom Zanki (March 25, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve's shift toward higher interest rates adds another wrinkle that could weigh on companies as the corporate debt market softens, although capital markets attorneys expect that many companies will still find borrowing conditions favorable. The current borrowing landscape has become more volatile for several macro reasons beyond higher interest rates, including geopolitical unrest stemming from war in Ukraine and uncertainty over how high inflation will escalate and how long rising prices will last. Attorneys who advise bond deals say they are seeing companies take a selective approach to borrowing as debt markets cool from their recent peak. Investment-grade companies...

