Jenzabar Ripped For 'Excessive' Atty Fee Bid In Chancery Suit

By Rose Krebs (March 24, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Investors who sued the founder of Jenzabar Inc. in Delaware Chancery Court over alleged self-dealing and improper conduct have accused counsel for the educational media company of submitting a "facially excessive" bill for $105,000 in attorney fees and expenses connected with a discovery motion. In a letter sent Wednesday to Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will, attorney David H. Holloway of Shlansky Law Group LLP asserted the fee request by Jenzabar, which is not a party in the suit, is unreasonable. Holloway represents three investors in New Media II-B LLC, which was formed more than 20 years ago to facilitate investments in...

