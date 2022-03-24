Chancery Tells GPB To Restore Indicted Exec's Legal Fees

By Jeff Montgomery (March 24, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Court of Chancery ruled Thursday that corporate legal fee advancement rights are owed to an investment placement executive indicted last year in connection with a $1.8 billion federal and state fraud action against GPB Capital Holdings LLC. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said Jeffry Schneider — owner of GPB investment placement agent Ascendant Capital — is covered by dint of GPB's explicit rules for providing defense fees. The finding overturned the company's unilateral cutoff of defense fund payouts last year. Under GPB's operating agreements, the vice chancellor said in a teleconference ruling from the bench, "indemnification for covered persons is to be...

