Ohio Inks $80M Deal With Monsanto Over PCBs

By Emily Field (March 24, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Ohio attorney general on Thursday announced that the state had reached an $80 million deal with Monsanto to pay for the environmental damage in the state from contamination from its PCB products. The state's 2018 suit against Monsanto alleged that the company knew for decades that it made products with harmful levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, which are a group of man-made chemicals that are toxic to animals, carcinogenic in humans and damage water and soil, according to the statement from Attorney General Dave Yost's office. The suit was filed just before Monsanto was bought by Bayer AG, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS