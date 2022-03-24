Oligarch's Ex-Lawyer Wins Bid To Exclude Public From Court

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 24, 2022, 6:42 PM GMT) -- A London judge closed a courtroom to press and the public on Thursday to hear a request from the ex-lawyer for a Russian oligarch to break ties with his client, with the judge ruling that attorney-client privilege outweighed the right to open justice. Master John Dagnall ruled that Edward Miller of Discreet Law LLP, a solicitor seeking to distance himself from former client Yevgeniy Prigozhin — known as "Putin's chef" — had the right to have his application to strike himself from the record as Prigozhin's lawyer be heard in private. It was unclear at the time of publication whether the judge had...

