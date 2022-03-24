Texas Panel OKs Ex-Consultant's Laptop Search In IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (March 24, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court backed a lower court decision forcing a business consultant accused of downloading trade secrets to hand over his laptop to his former employer, finding that a trial court judge didn't need to believe that the device was completely wiped. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-justice panel held that Travis County District Court Judge Amy Meachum didn't abuse her power when she granted consulting firm Seilevel Partners LP's bid to temporarily confiscate the laptop of former employee Antony M. Dey for analysis. Dey had initially agreed to turn over the laptop after being sued for allegedly "nefarious"...

