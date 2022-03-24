MillerCoors, Stone Brewing Seek Win Amid Keystone TM Trial

By Tiffany Hu (March 24, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- MillerCoors is urging a California federal judge to rule in its favor in Stone Brewing Co.'s trademark lawsuit over packaging for Keystone Light that emphasizes "Stone," slamming the independent brewer's "unfounded" claims that it was the first one to use the word. MillerCoors' Wednesday motion comes on the 12th day of a nearly three-week trial, in which the beer giant argued Stone Brewing did not have exclusive rights on the "Stone" trademark, and it's been using the name in marketing materials since the early 1990s. MillerCoors, now known as Molson Coors, in 2017 rebranded the low-priced Keystone beer — keeping the...

