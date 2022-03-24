SEC's Acting Exam Chief Leaving Agency After 2 Decades

By Al Barbarino (March 24, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Daniel S. Kahl, the acting director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Examinations, is departing the agency after more than two decades working top posts in its examinations and investment management units, according to an SEC announcement Thursday. Richard R. Best, head of the SEC's New York regional office, will serve as acting director of the examinations unit upon Kahl's departure, the SEC said in the announcement. The announcement did not provide a date for the departure, and the agency did not respond to a request for comment. "It has been a privilege to work on behalf of...

