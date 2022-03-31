Philips Settles 3G Patent Dispute With Chinese Phone Maker

By Silvia Martelli (March 31, 2022, 2:44 PM BST) -- Philips has settled its lawsuit with a Chinese phone maker, which the Dutch electronics giant accused of infringing its patents for mobile phone technology in the U.K. High Court Judge James Mellor signed off an agreement in a consent order filed March 23, resolving infringement claims brought by Koninklijke Philips NV against Xiaomi Inc., its British arm Xiaomi Technology (UK) Ltd. and subsidiaries. The order allowed the withdrawal of the claim and said the two sides reached a confidential agreement on March 11. Neither side immediately responded to a request for comment. Philips said in its 2021 claim that Xiaomi does...

