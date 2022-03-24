HUD Alleges Sex Discrimination At Wis. Rooming House

By Emma Whitford (March 24, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development charged the managers and owner of a Milwaukee rooming house with discriminating against a former tenant based on his sexual orientation and disability, saying on Thursday that one manager used slurs and sought sexual favors from him. Property manager Dennis Parker, along with co-manager Sam Leaf and Leaf Property Investment LLC, allegedly violated the Fair Housing Act, according to the charge submitted to HUD's Office of Hearings and Appeals. The FHA prohibits tenant harassment based on race, sex, national origin and disability, among other characteristics. The alleged harassment took place at a rooming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS