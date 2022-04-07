Charity Funding Platform Challenges EasyGroup TM Lawsuit

By Joel Poultney (April 7, 2022, 6:33 PM BST) -- An online charity fundraising platform seeking to invalidate some trademarks easyGroup claims it has infringed has accused the parent company of budget airline easyJet of abusing the trademark system with its wide-ranging registrations. Easyfundraising hit back against High Court claims brought by easyGroup Ltd. of violating its "easy" trademark, in a defense filed on March 23. It said that not only is the prefix widely used by many businesses, but that easyGroup had tolerated its use by several companies. The conglomerate claimed that the fundraising platform had violated its trademarks and passed off distinctive branding in High Court claims made in...

