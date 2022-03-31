Weightmans Sues City Over £20M Legal Services Contract

By Silvia Martelli (March 31, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- Law firm Weightmans LLP has accused the City of Westminster of unlawfully rejecting its bid for a £20 million ($26 million) contract to provide legal services to the London Boroughs' Legal Alliance. In a High Court claim filed March 17, which has just been made public, Weightmans said that the Lord Mayor and Citizens of the City of Westminster, in central London, used undisclosed criteria and scoring methodology to assess its proposal for the contract. The contract for the provision of legal services to the partnership of local authority legal teams in the U.K. was awarded to other law firms, according...

