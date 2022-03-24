Trump Sues Clinton, Dems Over Russia Collusion Claims

By Khorri Atkinson (March 24, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump accused 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in a lawsuit Thursday of conspiring with the Democratic National Committee and others during the contest "to weave a false narrative" that Trump and his campaign were colluding with Russia. The 108-page complaint filed in Florida federal court echoed several of Trump's longstanding grievances against his political rivals, including that Clinton "and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot" to make Russia collusion claims to "cripple" his White House bid. The complaint names the Democratic National Committee, former FBI Director James Comey and others as defendants, claiming their actions were "so...

