Texas High Court Digs Into Booze Laws In Liquor Permit Fight

By Michelle Casady (March 24, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court grappled with the statutory construction of the state's liquor laws during oral arguments Thursday in trying to answer a certified question from the Fifth Circuit about a publicly owned company's right to sell liquor. The crux of the dispute involves an exception to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's prohibition against publicly-owned corporations owning or controlling package store permits, which allow for the sale of liquor in Texas. Gabriel Investment Group Inc. — one of only two public corporations statewide that hold the permit because it was exempted under a grandfather clause when the statute took effect in...

