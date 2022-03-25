Conn. Bill Seeks Disciplinary Actions For Top State's Atty Role

By Clarice Silber (March 25, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The recent retirement of Connecticut Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo in the wake of a hiring scandal unearthed by an independent investigation has prompted state lawmakers to consider a new law that would allow the Criminal Justice Commission to discipline the state's top prosecutor. The bill would give the commission, which appoints the state's prosecutors, greater oversight of Connecticut's chief state's attorney. According to the bill, H.B. 5499, the Criminal Justice Commission would be able to "discipline for just cause after due notice and hearing by reprimand, demotion or suspension with or without pay from his or her office up to...

