NJ Pot Regulators OK First Conditional Adult-Use Permits

By Sam Reisman (March 24, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's cannabis regulators on Thursday voted unanimously to approve the first slate of conditional licenses for businesses that will service the new adult-use cannabis market while also voting to delay letting medical operators begin retail sales. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission's votes mark the award of the first new adult-use licenses since New Jerseyans voted to legalize recreational marijuana in November 2020. The votes also indicate that regulators are wary of rubber-stamping existing medical dispensaries' entrance into the new market. According to CRC Executive Director Jeff Brown, the 68 conditional licenses are part of a larger set of over 250 applicants...

